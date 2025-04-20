Russell Investments Group Ltd. Decreases Stake in Payoneer Global Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYO)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. decreased its holdings in shares of Payoneer Global Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYO – Free Report) by 11.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 174,658 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,882 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Payoneer Global were worth $1,754,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of PAYO. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Payoneer Global by 405.8% in the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 3,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 3,064 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in shares of Payoneer Global by 29.3% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 4,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 1,016 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in Payoneer Global by 21.2% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 5,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 940 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in Payoneer Global by 41.7% during the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 8,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 2,425 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rialto Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Payoneer Global during the 4th quarter worth approximately $105,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PAYO opened at $6.36 on Friday. Payoneer Global Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.86 and a 12 month high of $11.29. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $7.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.18. The company has a market cap of $2.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.17, a PEG ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.02.

Payoneer Global ( NASDAQ:PAYO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $261.74 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $242.14 million. Payoneer Global had a return on equity of 17.78% and a net margin of 13.82%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.05 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Payoneer Global Inc. will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on PAYO shares. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Payoneer Global from $11.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 2nd. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Payoneer Global from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Payoneer Global in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 target price for the company. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Payoneer Global from $14.50 to $16.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price objective on shares of Payoneer Global from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $12.36.

In other Payoneer Global news, CFO Beatrice Ordonez sold 85,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.40, for a total value of $884,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 2,305,245 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,974,548. This represents a 3.56 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 5.57% of the company’s stock.

Payoneer Global Inc operates as a financial technology company. It operates a payment infrastructure platform that provides customers with a one-stop, global, multi-currency account to serve their accounts receivable and accounts payable needs. The company delivers a suite of services that includes cross-border payments, physical and virtual MasterCard cards, working capital, risk management, and other services.

