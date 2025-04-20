Russell Investments Group Ltd. Grows Stock Position in PriceSmart, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSMT)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in PriceSmart, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSMT – Free Report) by 13.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 18,952 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,209 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in PriceSmart were worth $1,747,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in PriceSmart by 11.6% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 113,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,438,000 after purchasing an additional 11,797 shares during the last quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC boosted its holdings in PriceSmart by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 289,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,647,000 after acquiring an additional 9,703 shares during the last quarter. Foundry Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of PriceSmart in the 4th quarter valued at about $512,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP grew its stake in PriceSmart by 120.5% during the fourth quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 11,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,018,000 after buying an additional 6,037 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of PriceSmart by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 692,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,874,000 after acquiring an additional 7,994 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.46% of the company’s stock.

Get PriceSmart alerts:

PriceSmart Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:PSMT opened at $93.64 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.63 and a beta of 0.87. PriceSmart, Inc. has a one year low of $77.51 and a one year high of $99.23. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $87.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $90.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 1.26.

PriceSmart Dividend Announcement

PriceSmart ( NASDAQ:PSMT Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 9th. The company reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.34 billion. PriceSmart had a return on equity of 12.29% and a net margin of 2.76%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.31 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that PriceSmart, Inc. will post 5.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th were given a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 18th. PriceSmart’s payout ratio is currently 26.92%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Francisco Velasco sold 555 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.42, for a total transaction of $50,183.10. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 79,008 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,143,903.36. This trade represents a 0.70 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Michael Mccleary sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.67, for a total value of $358,680.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 58,141 shares in the company, valued at $5,213,503.47. The trade was a 6.44 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 20,055 shares of company stock worth $1,833,849 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 17.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of PriceSmart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 10th.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on PSMT

PriceSmart Company Profile

(Free Report)

PriceSmart, Inc owns and operates U.S.-style membership shopping warehouse clubs in the United States, Central America, the Caribbean, and Colombia. The company provides basic and private label consumer products under the Member's Selection brand, including groceries, cleaning supplies, health and beauty aids, meat, produce, deli, seafood, and poultry.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PSMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PriceSmart, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSMT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for PriceSmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PriceSmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.