Russell Investments Group Ltd. Increases Stock Holdings in Lancaster Colony Co. (NASDAQ:LANC)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Lancaster Colony Co. (NASDAQ:LANC – Free Report) by 36.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 8,832 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,363 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Lancaster Colony were worth $1,529,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Lancaster Colony by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 5,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $970,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. grew its position in Lancaster Colony by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 1,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its stake in Lancaster Colony by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 11,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,023,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Lancaster Colony by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 5,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $935,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lancaster Colony by 56.4% in the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 280 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.44% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on LANC shares. Stephens boosted their price objective on shares of Lancaster Colony from $196.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. StockNews.com upgraded Lancaster Colony from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, DA Davidson increased their price objective on Lancaster Colony from $192.00 to $207.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Lancaster Colony presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $211.33.

Lancaster Colony Price Performance

NASDAQ:LANC opened at $189.03 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.22 and a beta of 0.38. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $183.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $181.48. Lancaster Colony Co. has a 1-year low of $163.20 and a 1-year high of $202.63.

Lancaster Colony (NASDAQ:LANC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $2.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $509.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $495.43 million. Lancaster Colony had a return on equity of 19.51% and a net margin of 8.26%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.87 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Lancaster Colony Co. will post 6.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lancaster Colony Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 7th were given a dividend of $0.95 per share. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 7th. Lancaster Colony’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.78%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO David Alan Ciesinski sold 17,000 shares of Lancaster Colony stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.19, for a total transaction of $3,250,230.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 54,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,447,386.36. The trade was a 23.73 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 29.50% of the company’s stock.

Lancaster Colony Company Profile

Lancaster Colony Corporation engages in the manufacturing and marketing of specialty food products for the retail and foodservice channels in the United States. It operates in two segments, Retail and Foodservice. The company offers frozen garlic bread under the New York BRAND Bakery; frozen Parkerhouse style yeast and dinner rolls under the Sister Schubert's brand; salad dressings under the Marzetti, Simply Dressed, Cardini's, and Girard's brands; vegetable and fruit dips under the Marzetti brand; croutons and salad toppings under the New York BRAND Bakery, Chatham Village, and Marzetti brands; and frozen pasta under the Marzetti Frozen Pasta brand.

