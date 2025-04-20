Russell Investments Group Ltd. Invests $1.79 Million in National Energy Services Reunited Corp. (NASDAQ:NESR)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in National Energy Services Reunited Corp. (NASDAQ:NESR – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 199,839 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,791,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. R Squared Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of National Energy Services Reunited during the fourth quarter worth $41,000. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in National Energy Services Reunited during the 4th quarter valued at about $74,000. Robotti Robert bought a new position in shares of National Energy Services Reunited in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $90,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new position in National Energy Services Reunited during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $107,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. purchased a new position in shares of National Energy Services Reunited during the 4th quarter valued at $328,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.55% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NESR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Benchmark began coverage on National Energy Services Reunited in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of National Energy Services Reunited from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 13th.

National Energy Services Reunited Trading Up 3.6 %

NASDAQ NESR opened at $6.03 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.48. National Energy Services Reunited Corp. has a twelve month low of $5.20 and a twelve month high of $10.30. The company has a market capitalization of $579.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.54 and a beta of 0.35.

National Energy Services Reunited (NASDAQ:NESR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 12th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30. The firm had revenue of $343.68 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $339.84 million. Research analysts forecast that National Energy Services Reunited Corp. will post 1.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

National Energy Services Reunited Company Profile

(Free Report)

National Energy Services Reunited Corp. provides oilfield services in the Middle East and North Africa region. The company’s Production Services segment offers hydraulic fracturing services; coiled tubing services, including nitrogen lifting, fishing, milling, clean-out, scale removal, and other well applications; stimulation and pumping services; primary and remedial cementing services; nitrogen services; filtration services, as well as frac tanks and pumping units; and pipeline and industrial services, such as water filling and hydro testing, nitrogen purging, and de-gassing and pressure testing, as well as cutting/welding and cooling down piping/vessels systems.

