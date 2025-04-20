Russell Investments Group Ltd. Lowers Stock Position in Core & Main, Inc. (NYSE:CNM)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. trimmed its holdings in Core & Main, Inc. (NYSE:CNM – Free Report) by 13.7% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 35,467 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,615 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Core & Main were worth $1,806,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CNM. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB purchased a new stake in Core & Main in the 3rd quarter worth $49,000. Retirement Systems of Alabama boosted its stake in Core & Main by 10.1% during the third quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 254,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,311,000 after buying an additional 23,277 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Core & Main during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $774,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its stake in Core & Main by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 899,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,919,000 after acquiring an additional 58,365 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Core & Main by 14.0% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,839,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,069,000 after acquiring an additional 349,674 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.19% of the company’s stock.

Core & Main stock opened at $49.59 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $9.81 billion, a PE ratio of 23.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.05. Core & Main, Inc. has a 12 month low of $37.22 and a 12 month high of $62.15. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $49.42. The company has a current ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36.

Core & Main ( NYSE:CNM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 25th. The company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.67 billion. Core & Main had a net margin of 5.71% and a return on equity of 24.71%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.34 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Core & Main, Inc. will post 2.16 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Core & Main news, CAO John Weldon Stephens sold 41,963 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.48, for a total transaction of $2,118,292.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,120 shares in the company, valued at approximately $207,977.60. The trade was a 91.06 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, President Bradford A. Cowles sold 25,000 shares of Core & Main stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.48, for a total transaction of $1,362,000.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 16,010 shares in the company, valued at approximately $872,224.80. This trade represents a 60.96 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 88,831 shares of company stock valued at $4,504,152. 3.49% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on CNM shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Core & Main from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Core & Main from $66.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Core & Main in a research report on Tuesday, April 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Core & Main from $43.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Core & Main from $62.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $57.55.

Core & Main, Inc is a specialty distributor focused on water, wastewater, storm drainage and fire protection products, and related services. The company provides infrastructure solutions to municipalities, private water companies and professional contractors across municipal, non-residential, and residential end markets, nationwide.

