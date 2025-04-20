Russell Investments Group Ltd. Purchases Shares of 66,659 Onestream, Inc. (NASDAQ:OS)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Onestream, Inc. (NASDAQ:OS – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 66,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,901,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of OS. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Onestream in the 4th quarter worth approximately $119,214,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Onestream by 51.2% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,746,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,852,000 after buying an additional 1,268,733 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Onestream by 122.6% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,465,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,321,000 after buying an additional 1,357,860 shares during the period. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Onestream by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 2,103,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,001,000 after buying an additional 105,403 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Onestream by 5,118.0% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,596,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,543,000 after buying an additional 1,566,276 shares during the last quarter.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on OS. Stephens began coverage on Onestream in a research note on Wednesday, March 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $27.00 target price for the company. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Onestream from $36.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of Onestream in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Onestream from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $30.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Onestream from $36.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.47.

Onestream Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of OS stock opened at $19.66 on Friday. Onestream, Inc. has a 1-year low of $16.69 and a 1-year high of $35.39. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.23.

Onestream (NASDAQ:OS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.05. Analysts expect that Onestream, Inc. will post 0.05 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CFO William A. Koefoed sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.04, for a total value of $250,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director John Kinzer sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.28, for a total transaction of $811,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

About Onestream

OneStream, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the development of artificial intelligence (AI) based enterprise finance platform. The firm offers Digital Finance Cloud, an AI-enabled and extensible software platform that unifies core financial functions and operational data and processes. Its platform focuses on forming a comprehensive, dynamic, and predictive view of the entire enterprise, providing corporate leaders with the control, visibility, and agility required to proactively adjust business strategy and day-to-day execution.

