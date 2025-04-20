Russell Investments Group Ltd. Reduces Stake in El Pollo Loco Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOCO)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lessened its stake in shares of El Pollo Loco Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOCO – Free Report) by 12.1% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 148,621 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 20,371 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in El Pollo Loco were worth $1,715,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in El Pollo Loco during the fourth quarter worth about $70,000. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in El Pollo Loco by 22.3% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 10,713 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $124,000 after acquiring an additional 1,954 shares during the last quarter. Olympiad Research LP purchased a new position in El Pollo Loco in the fourth quarter worth approximately $130,000. Intech Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in El Pollo Loco during the fourth quarter worth $156,000. Finally, Bailard Inc. purchased a new stake in El Pollo Loco in the fourth quarter valued at $252,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.28% of the company’s stock.

Get El Pollo Loco alerts:

El Pollo Loco Stock Down 2.8 %

Shares of LOCO opened at $9.47 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.31. El Pollo Loco Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.20 and a 1 year high of $14.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $284.64 million, a PE ratio of 11.99 and a beta of 1.35.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

El Pollo Loco ( NASDAQ:LOCO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 6th. The restaurant operator reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $114.28 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $113.19 million. El Pollo Loco had a net margin of 5.11% and a return on equity of 10.34%. Analysts forecast that El Pollo Loco Holdings, Inc. will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on LOCO shares. StockNews.com raised El Pollo Loco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. Craig Hallum initiated coverage on shares of El Pollo Loco in a report on Tuesday, March 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Benchmark reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of El Pollo Loco in a report on Monday, March 10th.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on LOCO

El Pollo Loco Profile

(Free Report)

El Pollo Loco Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiary, El Pollo Loco, Inc, develops, franchises, licenses, and operates quick-service restaurants under the El Pollo Loco name. It operates and franchises restaurants located in California, Nevada, Arizona, Texas, Colorado, Utah, and Louisiana. It also licenses its brand to restaurants in the Philippines.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LOCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for El Pollo Loco Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOCO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for El Pollo Loco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for El Pollo Loco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.