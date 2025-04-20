Russell Investments Group Ltd. Reduces Stock Position in Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPBI)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. cut its holdings in Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPBI – Free Report) by 9.3% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 58,694 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 6,040 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Pacific Premier Bancorp were worth $1,462,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,241,494 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $280,138,000 after purchasing an additional 78,381 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in Pacific Premier Bancorp by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,842,985 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $70,847,000 after purchasing an additional 74,644 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Pacific Premier Bancorp by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,303,222 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $57,960,000 after purchasing an additional 25,964 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in Pacific Premier Bancorp by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,467,366 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,567,000 after buying an additional 7,465 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,344,690 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,510,000 after buying an additional 54,518 shares during the period. 93.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pacific Premier Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of PPBI opened at $19.25 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $21.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.60. The company has a market cap of $1.87 billion, a PE ratio of 11.74 and a beta of 1.16. Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. has a 12-month low of $18.06 and a 12-month high of $30.28.

Pacific Premier Bancorp Dividend Announcement

Pacific Premier Bancorp ( NASDAQ:PPBI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.03. Pacific Premier Bancorp had a net margin of 17.54% and a return on equity of 5.43%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 3rd were given a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 3rd. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.86%. Pacific Premier Bancorp’s payout ratio is 80.49%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, DA Davidson reduced their price objective on shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp from $33.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.00.

Pacific Premier Bancorp Company Profile

(Free Report)

Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Pacific Premier Bank that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts deposit products, which includes checking, money market, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit. Its loan portfolio includes commercial real estate owner and non-owner-occupied, multifamily, construction and land, franchise real estate secured, and small business administration (SBA); revolving lines of credit, term loans, seasonal loans, and loans secured by liquid collateral; one-to-four family and home equity lines of credit loans; and small balance personal unsecured loans and savings account secured loans.

