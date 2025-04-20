Russell Investments Group Ltd. Sells 2,327 Shares of Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRTS)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. reduced its position in Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRTS – Free Report) by 21.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,722 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after selling 2,327 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Virtus Investment Partners were worth $1,924,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VRTS. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its holdings in shares of Virtus Investment Partners by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 1,300 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $287,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Virtus Investment Partners by 170.3% during the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 200 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the period. KBC Group NV boosted its position in Virtus Investment Partners by 61.2% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 395 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Virtus Investment Partners by 21.5% in the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 1,157 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $242,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the period. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in shares of Virtus Investment Partners by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 5,098 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $1,125,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. 80.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently commented on VRTS. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Virtus Investment Partners from $200.00 to $149.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com upgraded Virtus Investment Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 3rd. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Virtus Investment Partners from $216.00 to $211.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Virtus Investment Partners from $211.00 to $198.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, TD Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Virtus Investment Partners from $220.00 to $158.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $179.00.

Virtus Investment Partners Stock Performance

Shares of VRTS stock opened at $149.03 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $171.37 and a 200 day moving average of $204.20. Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. has a 1 year low of $144.13 and a 1 year high of $252.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 11.86 and a quick ratio of 11.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.82 and a beta of 1.36.

Virtus Investment Partners Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 30th will be paid a $2.25 dividend. This represents a $9.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.04%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 30th. Virtus Investment Partners’s payout ratio is 53.25%.

Virtus Investment Partners Company Profile

Virtus Investment Partners, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to individual and institutional clients. It launches separate client focused equity and fixed income portfolios. The firm launches equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients.

