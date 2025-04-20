Russell Investments Group Ltd. Sells 28,004 Shares of W&T Offshore, Inc. (NYSE:WTI)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. decreased its position in W&T Offshore, Inc. (NYSE:WTI – Free Report) by 2.4% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,154,619 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 28,004 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in W&T Offshore were worth $1,917,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of WTI. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of W&T Offshore by 72.1% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 37,846 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 15,852 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of W&T Offshore by 317.3% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 140,781 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $303,000 after acquiring an additional 107,045 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in W&T Offshore by 2.5% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,146,569 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,616,000 after acquiring an additional 52,186 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in W&T Offshore by 34.5% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 197,384 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $328,000 after purchasing an additional 50,639 shares in the last quarter. Finally, R Squared Ltd bought a new position in W&T Offshore during the fourth quarter worth about $54,000. Institutional investors own 42.88% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com lowered W&T Offshore from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th.

W&T Offshore Stock Up 6.8 %

Shares of NYSE WTI opened at $1.19 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $1.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 75.32, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. W&T Offshore, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.09 and a 52-week high of $2.84. The stock has a market cap of $174.95 million, a PE ratio of -2.76 and a beta of 0.94.

W&T Offshore Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 17th were given a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 17th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.38%. W&T Offshore’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -6.78%.

W&T Offshore Profile

W&T Offshore, Inc engages in the production, exploration, development, and acquisition of oil and natural gas properties. It focuses its operations in the Gulf of Mexico. The company was founded by Tracy W. Krohn in 1983 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

