Russell Investments Group Ltd. Sells 29,842 Shares of Upbound Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPBD)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. reduced its position in Upbound Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPBD – Free Report) by 33.9% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 58,072 shares of the company’s stock after selling 29,842 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Upbound Group were worth $1,694,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Upbound Group by 23.9% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 80,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,563,000 after purchasing an additional 15,473 shares during the period. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Upbound Group by 42.5% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 316,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,116,000 after buying an additional 94,333 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Upbound Group by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,217,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,968,000 after buying an additional 54,427 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Upbound Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $229,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in shares of Upbound Group by 29.0% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 32,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $963,000 after acquiring an additional 7,372 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.30% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Upbound Group

In related news, CFO Fahmi Karam acquired 11,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $25.82 per share, for a total transaction of $296,930.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 164,672 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,251,831.04. The trade was a 7.51 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Upbound Group Price Performance

Shares of UPBD opened at $20.55 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $24.57 and its 200 day moving average is $28.50. Upbound Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $20.06 and a 12-month high of $38.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 3.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08. The stock has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.30 and a beta of 1.90.

Upbound Group (NASDAQ:UPBD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. Upbound Group had a net margin of 2.86% and a return on equity of 35.47%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Upbound Group, Inc. will post 4.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Upbound Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 2nd. Upbound Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 70.59%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Loop Capital decreased their price target on shares of Upbound Group from $33.00 to $30.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.00.

Upbound Group Company Profile

Upbound Group, Inc leases household durable goods to customers on a lease-to-own basis in the United States, Puerto Rico, and Mexico. It operates through four segments: Rent-A-Center, Acima, Mexico, and Franchising. The company's brands, such as Rent-A-Center and Acima that facilitate consumer transactions across a range of store-based and virtual channels.

