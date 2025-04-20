Russell Investments Group Ltd. Sells 5,160 Shares of La-Z-Boy Incorporated (NYSE:LZB)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lessened its position in shares of La-Z-Boy Incorporated (NYSE:LZB – Free Report) by 11.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 38,092 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,160 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in La-Z-Boy were worth $1,660,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of La-Z-Boy by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 48,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,115,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of La-Z-Boy by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 6,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,000 after acquiring an additional 457 shares in the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lifted its position in La-Z-Boy by 244.5% during the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 658 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 467 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of La-Z-Boy by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $605,000 after acquiring an additional 556 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV boosted its stake in shares of La-Z-Boy by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 9,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $418,000 after buying an additional 734 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.62% of the company’s stock.

La-Z-Boy Stock Up 2.0 %

NYSE:LZB opened at $38.44 on Friday. La-Z-Boy Incorporated has a 52 week low of $32.00 and a 52 week high of $48.31. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $40.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion, a PE ratio of 13.21 and a beta of 1.31.

La-Z-Boy Dividend Announcement

La-Z-Boy ( NYSE:LZB Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.01. La-Z-Boy had a net margin of 5.92% and a return on equity of 12.38%. The business had revenue of $521.78 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $516.47 million. Sell-side analysts expect that La-Z-Boy Incorporated will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 4th were given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 4th. La-Z-Boy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.24%.

La-Z-Boy Company Profile

La-Z-Boy Incorporated manufactures, markets, imports, exports, distributes, and retails upholstery furniture products, accessories, and casegoods furniture products in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Wholesale, Retail, Corporate and Other segments. The Wholesale segment manufactures, and imports upholstered furniture, such as recliners and motion furniture, sofas, loveseats, chairs, sectionals, modulars, ottomans, and sleeper sofas; and imports, distributes, and retails casegoods (wood) furniture, including occasional pieces, bedroom sets, dining room sets, entertainment centers, and occasional pieces.

