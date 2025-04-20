Russell Investments Group Ltd. Sells 583 Shares of Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lowered its position in Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG – Free Report) by 8.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,617 shares of the company’s stock after selling 583 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Asbury Automotive Group were worth $1,608,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Madison Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Asbury Automotive Group during the fourth quarter worth about $82,426,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Asbury Automotive Group in the 4th quarter valued at $82,079,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Asbury Automotive Group by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 211,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,465,000 after acquiring an additional 3,273 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership bought a new stake in Asbury Automotive Group in the fourth quarter valued at $51,118,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Asbury Automotive Group by 18.9% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 186,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,278,000 after acquiring an additional 29,579 shares during the period.

Get Asbury Automotive Group alerts:

Asbury Automotive Group Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of ABG opened at $218.47 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $245.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $249.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.29 billion, a PE ratio of 10.16 and a beta of 1.04. Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $201.68 and a 12-month high of $312.56.

Insider Activity

Analysts Set New Price Targets

In related news, COO Daniel Clara sold 1,217 shares of Asbury Automotive Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $296.64, for a total transaction of $361,010.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 3,747 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,111,510.08. The trade was a 24.52 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

ABG has been the topic of several analyst reports. Stephens upped their target price on shares of Asbury Automotive Group from $220.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Asbury Automotive Group from $290.00 to $250.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 27th. Finally, Craig Hallum downgraded Asbury Automotive Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $263.00.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on ABG

Asbury Automotive Group Profile

(Free Report)

Asbury Automotive Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and vehicle repair and maintenance services, replacement parts, and collision repair services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Asbury Automotive Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Asbury Automotive Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.