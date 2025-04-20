Russell Investments Group Ltd. Trims Stock Position in Palomar Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLMR)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. cut its holdings in Palomar Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLMR – Free Report) by 25.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,686 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,143 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Palomar were worth $1,551,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in Palomar during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Palomar by 536.9% in the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 414 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 349 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its position in shares of Palomar by 63.2% in the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Palomar by 21.8% during the fourth quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV increased its position in Palomar by 44.9% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares in the last quarter. 90.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Palomar Stock Down 0.4 %

NASDAQ:PLMR opened at $149.79 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.44 and a beta of 0.46. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $132.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $113.57. Palomar Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $77.17 and a fifty-two week high of $155.87.

Insider Transactions at Palomar

Palomar ( NASDAQ:PLMR Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.13. Palomar had a return on equity of 19.76% and a net margin of 21.23%. Research analysts forecast that Palomar Holdings, Inc. will post 5.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, President Jon Christianson sold 371 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Sunday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.69, for a total value of $37,726.99. Following the transaction, the president now owns 55,771 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,671,352.99. This trade represents a 0.66 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO T Christopher Uchida sold 500 shares of Palomar stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.04, for a total transaction of $76,520.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 7,672 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,174,122.88. This trade represents a 6.12 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 31,645 shares of company stock worth $3,787,579 in the last three months. 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PLMR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Palomar from $145.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 11th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Palomar from $133.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Palomar from $150.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th. JMP Securities reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Palomar in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price objective on Palomar from $155.00 to $145.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Palomar presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $148.33.

About Palomar

Palomar Holdings, Inc, a specialty insurance company, provides property and casualty insurance to residential and businesses in the United States. The company offers personal and commercial specialty property insurance products, including residential and commercial earthquake, fronting, commercial all risk, specialty homeowners, inland marine, Hawaii hurricane, and residential flood, as well as other products, such as assumed reinsurance.

