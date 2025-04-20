Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP) Shares Bought by Cerity Partners LLC

Cerity Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP – Free Report) by 2.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,140 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in Ryman Hospitality Properties were worth $851,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in RHP. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 87.3% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 547,639 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $57,141,000 after buying an additional 255,229 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Quantitative Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Ryman Hospitality Properties in the 4th quarter valued at $336,000. Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties in the 4th quarter worth $741,000. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 10.2% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 11,109 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,159,000 after acquiring an additional 1,029 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,254,693 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $339,596,000 after acquiring an additional 101,333 shares during the period. 94.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Alvin L. Bowles, Jr. sold 473 shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.03, for a total value of $45,895.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,675 shares in the company, valued at approximately $259,555.25. This trade represents a 15.03 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Colin V. Reed purchased 8,231 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of $97.54 per share, for a total transaction of $802,851.74. Following the acquisition, the chairman now owns 832,260 shares in the company, valued at $81,178,640.40. This trade represents a 1.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

RHP has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from $133.00 to $127.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 21st. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from $130.00 to $122.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on Ryman Hospitality Properties from $118.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Ryman Hospitality Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $119.67.

Ryman Hospitality Properties stock opened at $85.69 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.07, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 1.73. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $93.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $103.68. Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $76.27 and a fifty-two week high of $121.77. The company has a market capitalization of $5.14 billion, a PE ratio of 19.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.38.

Ryman Hospitality Properties (NYSE:RHP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.94. Ryman Hospitality Properties had a return on equity of 49.23% and a net margin of 11.61%. The firm had revenue of $647.63 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $656.01 million. Research analysts expect that Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. will post 8.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 31st were given a dividend of $1.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 31st. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.37%. Ryman Hospitality Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 104.78%.

Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc (NYSE: RHP) is a leading lodging and hospitality real estate investment trust that specializes in upscale convention center resorts and entertainment experiences. The Company's holdings include Gaylord Opryland Resort & Convention Center; Gaylord Palms Resort & Convention Center; Gaylord Texan Resort & Convention Center; Gaylord National Resort & Convention Center; and Gaylord Rockies Resort & Convention Center, five of the top seven largest non-gaming convention center hotels in the United States based on total indoor meeting space.

