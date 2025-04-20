SAP (SAP) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

SAP (NYSE:SAP – Get Free Report) will likely be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, April 22nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.39 per share and revenue of $9.08 billion for the quarter. Parties that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

SAP (NYSE:SAP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The software maker reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.51 by ($0.02). SAP had a net margin of 9.17% and a return on equity of 12.18%. On average, analysts expect SAP to post $7 EPS for the current fiscal year and $8 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE SAP opened at $257.02 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $315.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 89.55, a P/E/G ratio of 4.71 and a beta of 1.28. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $270.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $255.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.10. SAP has a one year low of $176.14 and a one year high of $293.70.

The business also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 13th will be given a dividend of $2.5423 per share. This is an increase from SAP’s previous annual dividend of $2.39. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 13th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.8%. SAP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 64.11%.

SAP has been the topic of several research analyst reports. JMP Securities increased their target price on shares of SAP from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Kepler Capital Markets raised shares of SAP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. TD Cowen raised SAP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $240.00 to $305.00 in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $38.00 price target on shares of SAP in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on SAP from $283.00 to $286.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, SAP has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $247.67.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in SAP stock. Brighton Jones LLC increased its stake in shares of SAP SE (NYSE:SAP – Free Report) by 91.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,633 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 1,255 shares during the quarter. Brighton Jones LLC’s holdings in SAP were worth $648,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

SAP SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides applications, technology, and services worldwide. It offers SAP S/4HANA that provides software capabilities for finance, risk and project management, procurement, manufacturing, supply chain and asset management, and research and development; SAP SuccessFactors solutions for human resources, including HR and payroll, talent and employee experience management, and people and workforce analytics; and spend management solutions that covers direct and indirect spend, travel and expense, and external workforce management.

