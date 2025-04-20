SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC) Rating Lowered to “Hold” at StockNews.com

Posted by on Apr 20th, 2025

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBACGet Free Report) was downgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Friday.

SBAC has been the topic of a number of other reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on SBA Communications from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $255.00 price target on shares of SBA Communications in a report on Monday, February 24th. Citizens Jmp raised shares of SBA Communications to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of SBA Communications in a research report on Tuesday, April 1st. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $240.00 price target for the company. Finally, JMP Securities assumed coverage on SBA Communications in a report on Monday, January 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $250.00 price target on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $251.92.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on SBA Communications

SBA Communications Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:SBAC opened at $229.06 on Friday. SBA Communications has a 52 week low of $183.64 and a 52 week high of $252.64. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $217.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $216.98. The company has a market cap of $24.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.13, a PEG ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 0.83.

Insider Transactions at SBA Communications

In related news, VP Joshua Koenig sold 2,209 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.18, for a total value of $495,213.62. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 6,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,362,790.22. This trade represents a 26.65 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SBA Communications

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dodge & Cox increased its position in SBA Communications by 352.5% during the 4th quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 7,346,255 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,497,167,000 after purchasing an additional 5,722,740 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in SBA Communications by 16.6% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,254,460 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,024,049,000 after buying an additional 605,872 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of SBA Communications by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,886,158 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $586,827,000 after acquiring an additional 71,023 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in shares of SBA Communications by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,411,920 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $491,549,000 after acquiring an additional 134,624 shares during the period. Finally, Cohen & Steers Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SBA Communications by 29.8% during the 4th quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 1,883,065 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $383,762,000 after acquiring an additional 432,644 shares in the last quarter. 97.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SBA Communications Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

SBA Communications Corporation is a leading independent owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure including towers, buildings, rooftops, distributed antenna systems (DAS) and small cells. With a portfolio of more than 39,000 communications sites throughout the Americas, Africa and in Asia, SBA is listed on NASDAQ under the symbol SBAC.

Featured Stories

Analyst Recommendations for SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC)

Receive News & Ratings for SBA Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SBA Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.