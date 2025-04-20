SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC) Rating Lowered to “Hold” at StockNews.com

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC – Get Free Report) was downgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Friday.

SBAC has been the topic of a number of other reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on SBA Communications from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $255.00 price target on shares of SBA Communications in a report on Monday, February 24th. Citizens Jmp raised shares of SBA Communications to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of SBA Communications in a research report on Tuesday, April 1st. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $240.00 price target for the company. Finally, JMP Securities assumed coverage on SBA Communications in a report on Monday, January 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $250.00 price target on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $251.92.

Shares of NASDAQ:SBAC opened at $229.06 on Friday. SBA Communications has a 52 week low of $183.64 and a 52 week high of $252.64. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $217.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $216.98. The company has a market cap of $24.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.13, a PEG ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 0.83.

In related news, VP Joshua Koenig sold 2,209 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.18, for a total value of $495,213.62. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 6,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,362,790.22. This trade represents a 26.65 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dodge & Cox increased its position in SBA Communications by 352.5% during the 4th quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 7,346,255 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,497,167,000 after purchasing an additional 5,722,740 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in SBA Communications by 16.6% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,254,460 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,024,049,000 after buying an additional 605,872 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of SBA Communications by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,886,158 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $586,827,000 after acquiring an additional 71,023 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in shares of SBA Communications by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,411,920 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $491,549,000 after acquiring an additional 134,624 shares during the period. Finally, Cohen & Steers Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SBA Communications by 29.8% during the 4th quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 1,883,065 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $383,762,000 after acquiring an additional 432,644 shares in the last quarter. 97.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SBA Communications Corporation is a leading independent owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure including towers, buildings, rooftops, distributed antenna systems (DAS) and small cells. With a portfolio of more than 39,000 communications sites throughout the Americas, Africa and in Asia, SBA is listed on NASDAQ under the symbol SBAC.

