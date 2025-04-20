Scotiabank Cuts FirstService (NASDAQ:FSV) Price Target to $210.00

FirstService (NASDAQ:FSV – Free Report) (TSE:FSV) had its target price reduced by Scotiabank from $217.50 to $210.00 in a report released on Thursday, Marketbeat reports. Scotiabank currently has a sector perform rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of FirstService from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. StockNews.com lowered shares of FirstService from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, FirstService has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $203.33.

Shares of FSV opened at $172.03 on Thursday. FirstService has a 52-week low of $141.26 and a 52-week high of $197.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $170.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $179.73. The company has a market capitalization of $7.82 billion, a PE ratio of 57.92 and a beta of 1.04.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 7th. Investors of record on Monday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.275 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 31st. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.64%. This is a boost from FirstService’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. FirstService’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.04%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ritholtz Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of FirstService in the 1st quarter valued at $360,000. Vista Finance LLC increased its stake in FirstService by 7.0% during the first quarter. Vista Finance LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $332,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of FirstService by 11.3% during the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,452 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $407,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in shares of FirstService by 23.0% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 769 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the period. Finally, Avanza Fonder AB boosted its stake in shares of FirstService by 100.0% in the first quarter. Avanza Fonder AB now owns 5,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $830,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.35% of the company’s stock.

FirstService Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides residential property management and other essential property services to residential and commercial customers in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments: FirstService Residential and FirstService Brands. The FirstService Residential segment offers services for private residential communities, such as condominiums, co-operatives, homeowner associations, master-planned communities, active adult and lifestyle communities, and various other residential developments.

