Seaport Res Ptn Comments on BILL’s Q1 Earnings (NYSE:BILL)

BILL Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Seaport Res Ptn lowered their Q1 2026 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of BILL in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, April 17th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst J. Cantwell now expects that the company will earn $0.09 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.11. Seaport Res Ptn currently has a “Hold” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for BILL’s current full-year earnings is $0.12 per share.

BILL has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Susquehanna lifted their target price on BILL from $91.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of BILL from $82.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 4th. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of BILL from $70.00 to $53.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 15th. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of BILL from $85.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of BILL in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $71.72.

BILL opened at $40.63 on Friday. BILL has a 12 month low of $36.55 and a 12 month high of $100.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $48.09 and a 200 day moving average of $68.51. The firm has a market cap of $4.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -4,063.40, a P/E/G ratio of 29.46 and a beta of 1.88.

BILL (NYSE:BILL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.38). BILL had a net margin of 5.90% and a return on equity of 1.53%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BILL by 74.9% in the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC grew its holdings in BILL by 129.1% in the fourth quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 307 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new position in shares of BILL during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BILL during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of BILL by 12,566.7% in the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 380 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.99% of the company’s stock.

BILL Holdings, Inc provides financial automation software for small and midsize businesses worldwide. The company provides software-as-a-service, cloud-based payments, and spend management products, which allow users to automate accounts payable and accounts receivable transactions, as well as enable users to connect with their suppliers and/or customers to do business, eliminate expense reports, manage cash flows, and improve office efficiency.

