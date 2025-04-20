Seaport Res Ptn Comments on Block’s Q4 Earnings (NYSE:XYZ)

Block, Inc. (NYSE:XYZ – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Seaport Res Ptn lowered their Q4 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Block in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, April 17th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst J. Cantwell now anticipates that the technology company will earn $0.84 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.85. The consensus estimate for Block’s current full-year earnings is $2.54 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Block’s Q1 2026 earnings at $0.74 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $0.84 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $1.06 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $1.19 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $3.84 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on XYZ. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Block in a report on Saturday, February 15th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Macquarie restated an “outperform” rating and set a $110.00 price target on shares of Block in a research note on Thursday, March 6th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Block from $97.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Block from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Block from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $87.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $90.14.

Block Price Performance

NYSE XYZ opened at $53.83 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $61.34. Block has a 12 month low of $46.42 and a 12 month high of $99.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 2.07. The stock has a market cap of $33.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 2.77.

Block (NYSE:XYZ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The technology company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($0.11). Block had a net margin of 11.92% and a return on equity of 5.80%. The business had revenue of $6.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.23 billion.

Insider Buying and Selling at Block

In other Block news, insider Brian Grassadonia sold 4,520 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.32, for a total transaction of $317,846.40. Following the sale, the insider now owns 551,850 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,806,092. This represents a 0.81 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Ajmere Dale sold 1,467 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.32, for a total value of $103,159.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 82,499 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,801,329.68. This trade represents a 1.75 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 19,324 shares of company stock worth $1,297,662. 10.49% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Block

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of XYZ. Diversify Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Block during the fourth quarter worth $1,315,000. Perpetual Ltd purchased a new stake in Block in the 4th quarter valued at about $10,779,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Block by 9.8% during the 4th quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 8,065 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $685,000 after acquiring an additional 717 shares during the last quarter. TB Alternative Assets Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Block during the 4th quarter worth about $3,530,000. Finally, Friedenthal Financial purchased a new stake in Block in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $744,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.44% of the company’s stock.

Block Company Profile

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

