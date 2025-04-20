Seaport Res Ptn Cuts Earnings Estimates for Bank of America

Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Seaport Res Ptn lowered their Q4 2025 EPS estimates for Bank of America in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, April 15th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst J. Mitchell now forecasts that the financial services provider will earn $0.97 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.99. The consensus estimate for Bank of America’s current full-year earnings is $3.70 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Bank of America’s Q3 2026 earnings at $1.16 EPS and Q4 2026 earnings at $1.20 EPS.

Get Bank of America alerts:

BAC has been the topic of several other reports. Baird R W upgraded Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 7th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Bank of America from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Bank of America from $50.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their price target on Bank of America from $51.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Bank of America presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $47.43.

Bank of America Stock Performance

Shares of BAC opened at $37.44 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. Bank of America has a 12 month low of $33.07 and a 12 month high of $48.08. The company’s fifty day moving average is $41.27 and its 200-day moving average is $43.62. The firm has a market cap of $284.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.24.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $27.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.83 billion. Bank of America had a return on equity of 10.29% and a net margin of 14.10%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bank of America

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BAC. Wolf Group Capital Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Bank of America during the first quarter worth approximately $380,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Bank of America by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Lion Street Advisors LLC now owns 17,348 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $724,000 after buying an additional 270 shares during the period. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Bank of America by 3.5% during the first quarter. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC now owns 40,514 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,691,000 after acquiring an additional 1,380 shares during the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC boosted its holdings in Bank of America by 28.5% in the first quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 81,715 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,410,000 after acquiring an additional 18,137 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prosperity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Bank of America during the 1st quarter worth about $998,000. Institutional investors own 70.71% of the company’s stock.

Bank of America Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 7th were issued a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 7th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.78%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is 30.95%.

About Bank of America

(Get Free Report)

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.