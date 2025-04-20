Seaport Res Ptn Cuts Earnings Estimates for General Dynamics

General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Seaport Res Ptn lowered their Q1 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for General Dynamics in a report released on Thursday, April 17th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst R. Safran now expects that the aerospace company will earn $3.39 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $3.44. The consensus estimate for General Dynamics’ current full-year earnings is $14.83 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for General Dynamics’ Q4 2025 earnings at $4.22 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $3.75 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $4.08 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $4.61 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $16.29 EPS.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The aerospace company reported $4.15 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.29 by ($0.14). General Dynamics had a net margin of 7.93% and a return on equity of 17.10%.

GD has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of General Dynamics from $335.00 to $330.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 10th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on General Dynamics from $261.00 to $236.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Susquehanna boosted their target price on General Dynamics from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of General Dynamics from $307.00 to $284.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $283.00 price target (down from $345.00) on shares of General Dynamics in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, General Dynamics presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $294.47.

Shares of General Dynamics stock opened at $275.70 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The business has a 50-day moving average of $261.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $272.88. General Dynamics has a 1 year low of $239.20 and a 1 year high of $316.90. The company has a market capitalization of $73.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.43.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in GD. Financial Life Planners acquired a new position in shares of General Dynamics during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Rialto Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 213.8% in the first quarter. Rialto Wealth Management LLC now owns 91 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Whipplewood Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of General Dynamics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC bought a new position in General Dynamics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, Copia Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of General Dynamics during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.14% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Marguerite Amy Gilliland sold 27,562 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $272.11, for a total transaction of $7,499,895.82. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 45,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,297,195.12. This trade represents a 37.88 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Laura J. Schumacher sold 1,796 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.68, for a total value of $459,201.28. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 11,175 shares in the company, valued at $2,857,224. This represents a 13.85 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 11th will be paid a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 11th. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.18%. This is a positive change from General Dynamics’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.42. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.99%.

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment produces and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, charter, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

