Seaport Res Ptn Has Bearish Estimate for NOC Q1 Earnings

Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Seaport Res Ptn dropped their Q1 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Northrop Grumman in a research report issued on Thursday, April 17th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst R. Safran now forecasts that the aerospace company will post earnings per share of $6.27 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $6.42. The consensus estimate for Northrop Grumman’s current full-year earnings is $28.05 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Northrop Grumman’s Q4 2025 earnings at $7.52 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $6.76 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $6.97 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $7.15 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $28.91 EPS.

Get Northrop Grumman alerts:

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The aerospace company reported $6.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.27 by $0.12. Northrop Grumman had a net margin of 10.17% and a return on equity of 26.24%.

NOC has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Northrop Grumman from $580.00 to $625.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup boosted their price target on Northrop Grumman from $587.00 to $591.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Argus raised Northrop Grumman to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Northrop Grumman from $545.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Northrop Grumman from $545.00 to $547.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 7th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $548.88.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Northrop Grumman

Northrop Grumman Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of NOC stock opened at $539.96 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $488.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $491.81. Northrop Grumman has a 1 year low of $418.60 and a 1 year high of $555.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $77.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.05, a PEG ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 0.20.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Northrop Grumman

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Whipplewood Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Northrop Grumman during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Wood Tarver Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Northrop Grumman during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new position in Northrop Grumman in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Northrop Grumman in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Modus Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Northrop Grumman during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.40% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Northrop Grumman

In related news, VP Benjamin R. Davies sold 192 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $429.08, for a total value of $82,383.36. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 709 shares in the company, valued at approximately $304,217.72. This represents a 21.31 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Kathy J. Warden sold 3,750 shares of Northrop Grumman stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $475.65, for a total transaction of $1,783,687.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 212,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $101,243,053.80. This trade represents a 1.73 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 4,505 shares of company stock worth $2,127,182. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Northrop Grumman Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 3rd were given a $2.06 dividend. This represents a $8.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 3rd. Northrop Grumman’s payout ratio is 29.08%.

Northrop Grumman Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense technology company in the United States, Asia/Pacific, Europe, and internationally. The company’s Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems. This segment also offers unmanned autonomous aircraft systems, including high-altitude long-endurance strategic ISR systems and vertical take-off and landing tactical ISR systems; and strategic long-range strike aircraft, tactical fighter and air dominance aircraft, and airborne battle management and command and control systems.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Northrop Grumman Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northrop Grumman and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.