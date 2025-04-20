Seaport Res Ptn Has Negative Forecast for PayPal Q3 Earnings

PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Seaport Res Ptn cut their Q3 2025 EPS estimates for PayPal in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, April 17th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst J. Cantwell now forecasts that the credit services provider will post earnings of $1.25 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.29. Seaport Res Ptn has a “Strong Sell” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for PayPal’s current full-year earnings is $5.03 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for PayPal’s Q4 2025 earnings at $1.38 EPS and Q3 2026 earnings at $1.45 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of PayPal in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. They set an “in-line” rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. Macquarie raised their price target on PayPal from $115.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of PayPal in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Bank of America lowered their target price on PayPal from $103.00 to $93.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 14th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of PayPal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PayPal presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $86.84.

PayPal Price Performance

Shares of PYPL opened at $61.00 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $68.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $79.18. The stock has a market cap of $60.34 billion, a PE ratio of 15.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.60. PayPal has a 1-year low of $55.85 and a 1-year high of $93.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.26.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The credit services provider reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.08. PayPal had a return on equity of 23.67% and a net margin of 13.04%. The firm had revenue of $8.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.27 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.48 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Gail J. Mcgovern sold 2,446 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.15, for a total transaction of $176,478.90. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 29,734 shares in the company, valued at $2,145,308.10. This represents a 7.60 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PayPal

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PYPL. Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new position in PayPal in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton increased its holdings in shares of PayPal by 67.6% in the fourth quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 310 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Hurley Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PayPal during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of PayPal by 344.3% during the fourth quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 351 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bernard Wealth Management Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of PayPal during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. 68.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PayPal Company Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It operates a two-sided network at scale that connects merchants and consumers that enables its customers to connect, transact, and send and receive payments through online and in person, as well as transfer and withdraw funds using various funding sources, such as bank accounts, PayPal or Venmo account balance, PayPal and Venmo branded credit products comprising its installment products, credit and debit cards, and cryptocurrencies, as well as other stored value products, including gift cards and eligible rewards.

