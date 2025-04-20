Shimano (OTCMKTS:SMNNY) & Prosus (OTCMKTS:PROSY) Head to Head Comparison

Prosus (OTCMKTS:PROSY – Get Free Report) and Shimano (OTCMKTS:SMNNY – Get Free Report) are both large-cap retail/wholesale companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, dividends, valuation and risk.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Prosus and Shimano, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Get Prosus alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Prosus 0 0 0 2 4.00 Shimano 0 0 0 0 0.00

Volatility and Risk

Dividends

Prosus has a beta of 0.62, meaning that its share price is 38% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Shimano has a beta of 0.64, meaning that its share price is 36% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Prosus pays an annual dividend of $0.01 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.1%. Shimano pays an annual dividend of $0.12 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.9%. Shimano pays out 21.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.0% of Prosus shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.0% of Shimano shares are held by institutional investors. 0.5% of Prosus shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Prosus and Shimano”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Prosus $5.47 billion 41.51 $6.61 billion N/A N/A Shimano $2.98 billion 4.17 $504.84 million $0.56 24.95

Prosus has higher revenue and earnings than Shimano.

Profitability

This table compares Prosus and Shimano’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Prosus N/A N/A N/A Shimano 16.84% 9.02% 8.31%

Summary

Prosus beats Shimano on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Prosus

(Get Free Report)

Prosus N.V. engages in the e-commerce and internet businesses in Asia, Europe, Latin America, North America, and internationally. It operates internet platforms, such as classifieds, payments and fintech, food delivery, education technology, etail, ventures, social, and other internet platforms. The company was formerly known as Myriad International Holdings N.V. and changed its name to Prosus N.V. in August 2019. Prosus N.V. was incorporated in 1994 and is headquartered in Amsterdam, the Netherlands. Prosus N.V. operates as a subsidiary of Naspers Limited.

About Shimano

(Get Free Report)

Shimano Inc. develops, produces, and distributes bicycle components, fishing tackles, and rowing equipment. It has operations in Japan, Asia, Europe, North America, Latin America, and Oceania. Shimano Inc. was founded in 1921 and is headquartered in Sakai, Japan.

Receive News & Ratings for Prosus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prosus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.