Short Interest in ADTRAN Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADTN) Rises By 39.0%

ADTRAN Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADTN – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,030,000 shares, an increase of 39.0% from the March 15th total of 1,460,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,250,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.6 days. Approximately 2.6% of the company’s shares are short sold.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ADTN. Craig Hallum started coverage on ADTRAN in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of ADTRAN in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on ADTRAN from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, ADTRAN presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.50.

Shares of ADTRAN stock opened at $7.43 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 2.10. ADTRAN has a 52 week low of $4.34 and a 52 week high of $12.44. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $9.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $594.12 million, a PE ratio of -1.14 and a beta of 1.46.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in ADTRAN by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 4,647,155 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $38,711,000 after buying an additional 114,986 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in ADTRAN by 3.7% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,810,112 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $10,736,000 after purchasing an additional 63,960 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in ADTRAN by 39.7% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 925,310 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $7,708,000 after purchasing an additional 263,156 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP increased its position in ADTRAN by 104.5% in the fourth quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 14,945 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $124,000 after buying an additional 7,636 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of ADTRAN by 11.4% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 115,741 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $686,000 after buying an additional 11,880 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.56% of the company’s stock.

ADTRAN Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides networking and communications platforms, software, systems, and services in the United States, Germany, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Network Solutions, and Services & Support. It offers residential gateways; ethernet passive optical network ONUs; gigabit passive optical network/XGS-PON ONTs; traditional SSE, routers, and switches; edge cloud; carrier ethernet network interface devices; Optical Line Terminals; Packet Aggregation, Copper Access, and Oscilloquartz; optical transport and engine solutions; infrastructure monitoring solution; and training, professional, software, and managed services.

