Short Interest in AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNCP) Expands By 31.7%

AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNCP – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 21,200 shares, an increase of 31.7% from the March 15th total of 16,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 57,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

AGNC Investment Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ AGNCP opened at $24.17 on Friday. AGNC Investment has a 1 year low of $23.06 and a 1 year high of $25.48. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $24.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.79.

AGNC Investment Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 1st were paid a $0.3828 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 1st. This represents a $1.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.34%.

AGNC Investment Company Profile

AGNC Investment Corp. provides private capital to housing market in the United States. It invests in residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by the United States government-sponsored enterprise or by the United States government agency.

