Short Interest in AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNCP) Expands By 31.7%

AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNCP – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 21,200 shares, an increase of 31.7% from the March 15th total of 16,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 57,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.
AGNC Investment Trading Up 0.8 %
Shares of NASDAQ AGNCP opened at $24.17 on Friday. AGNC Investment has a 1 year low of $23.06 and a 1 year high of $25.48. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $24.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.79.
AGNC Investment Cuts Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 1st were paid a $0.3828 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 1st. This represents a $1.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.34%.
AGNC Investment Company Profile
AGNC Investment Corp. provides private capital to housing market in the United States. It invests in residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by the United States government-sponsored enterprise or by the United States government agency.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than AGNC Investment
- Canada Bond Market Holiday: How to Invest and Trade
- J.B. Hunt Transport Overcorrects Into a Buying Opportunity
- Stock Market Sectors: What Are They and How Many Are There?
- AppLovin: Can Record Profits Overcome Market Skepticism?
- 3 Warren Buffett Stocks to Buy Now
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 04/14 – 04/18
Receive News & Ratings for AGNC Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AGNC Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.