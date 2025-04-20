Short Interest in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (NASDAQ:CCEP) Rises By 46.3%

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (NASDAQ:CCEP – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,360,000 shares, an increase of 46.3% from the March 15th total of 2,980,000 shares. Approximately 2.0% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 2,590,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.7 days.

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners Price Performance

Shares of CCEP opened at $89.31 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $85.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $80.08. The company has a market capitalization of $41.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.38, a P/E/G ratio of 4.89 and a beta of 0.73. Coca-Cola Europacific Partners has a fifty-two week low of $67.80 and a fifty-two week high of $91.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.81.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Kepler Capital Markets lowered shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $99.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.13.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CCEP. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners in the 4th quarter worth approximately $190,999,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 26.3% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 10,119,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $777,312,000 after buying an additional 2,105,019 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its position in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 236.4% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,804,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,631,000 after buying an additional 1,268,401 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 43.3% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,888,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,835,000 after buying an additional 872,060 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 842.4% in the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 714,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,918,000 after acquiring an additional 639,119 shares during the period. 31.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Coca-Cola Europacific Partners

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC, together with its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and sells a range of non-alcoholic ready to drink beverages. It offers flavours, mixers, and energy drinks; soft drinks, waters, enhanced water, and isotonic drinks; and ready-to-drink tea and coffee, juices, and other drinks.

