Short Interest in Color Star Technology Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:ADD) Grows By 47.7%

Color Star Technology Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:ADD – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 152,100 shares, a growth of 47.7% from the March 15th total of 103,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,150,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.7% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Color Star Technology Price Performance

NASDAQ ADD opened at $0.77 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $0.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.37. Color Star Technology has a 1 year low of $0.56 and a 1 year high of $185.00.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Color Star Technology stock. Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in Color Star Technology Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:ADD – Free Report) by 713.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 324,976 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 285,016 shares during the quarter. Jane Street Group LLC owned about 0.62% of Color Star Technology worth $331,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 3.44% of the company’s stock.

About Color Star Technology

Color Star Technology Co, Ltd., an entertainment and education company, provides online entertainment performances and music education services in the United States and China. The company operates Color World, an online platform of curriculum that includes music, sports, animation, painting and calligraphy, film and television, life skills, etc.

