Short Interest in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) Decreases By 33.3%

Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 13,180,000 shares, a drop of 33.3% from the March 15th total of 19,760,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 6,320,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.1 days. Approximately 2.8% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Conagra Brands Stock Performance

CAG opened at $25.31 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 0.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.82, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a fifty day moving average of $25.77 and a 200 day moving average of $26.91. Conagra Brands has a fifty-two week low of $23.06 and a fifty-two week high of $33.24.

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 3rd. The company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by ($0.01). Conagra Brands had a return on equity of 13.76% and a net margin of 4.13%. The firm had revenue of $2.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.92 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.69 earnings per share. Conagra Brands’s quarterly revenue was down 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Conagra Brands will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Conagra Brands Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 28th will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 28th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.53%. Conagra Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 205.88%.

CAG has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Conagra Brands from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Conagra Brands from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 7th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Conagra Brands in a research report on Monday, March 24th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $27.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Conagra Brands from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $33.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Conagra Brands from $28.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.90.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Conagra Brands

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Conagra Brands in the fourth quarter worth $168,877,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new stake in shares of Conagra Brands in the 4th quarter worth about $110,704,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its stake in shares of Conagra Brands by 33.9% during the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 8,135,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,746,000 after purchasing an additional 2,058,000 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in shares of Conagra Brands by 51.6% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 5,664,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,184,000 after purchasing an additional 1,928,883 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Conagra Brands by 18.5% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 11,161,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $309,728,000 after purchasing an additional 1,745,319 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.75% of the company’s stock.

Conagra Brands Company Profile

Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer packaged goods food company primarily in the United States. The company operates through Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice segments. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products through various retail channels.

