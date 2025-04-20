Short Interest in Exicure, Inc. (NASDAQ:XCUR) Decreases By 23.3%

Exicure, Inc. (NASDAQ:XCUR – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 34,300 shares, a decline of 23.3% from the March 15th total of 44,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 62,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days. Approximately 1.4% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Exicure Stock Down 26.9 %

Shares of XCUR stock opened at $8.44 on Friday. Exicure has a 52 week low of $1.44 and a 52 week high of $36.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.32 million, a PE ratio of -4.08 and a beta of 3.74. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $11.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.97.

Exicure (NASDAQ:XCUR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 18th. The company reported ($3.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Exicure stock. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Exicure, Inc. ( NASDAQ:XCUR Free Report ) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 12,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $173,000. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 0.48% of Exicure at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 42.82% of the company’s stock.

Exicure, Inc, an early-stage biotechnology company, develops nucleic acid therapies targeting ribonucleic acid against validated targets. The company's preclinical candidate includes SCN9A that is in preclinical studies for the treatment of chronic pain. It also develops immuno-oncology therapeutics based on its proprietary SNA technology.

