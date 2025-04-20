Short Interest in First Trust Dorsey Wright International Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:IFV) Declines By 33.3%

First Trust Dorsey Wright International Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:IFV – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a decrease of 33.3% from the March 15th total of 300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 63,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

NASDAQ IFV opened at $19.95 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $19.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.73. The company has a market capitalization of $102.74 million, a P/E ratio of 11.82 and a beta of 0.95. First Trust Dorsey Wright International Focus 5 ETF has a 1-year low of $16.88 and a 1-year high of $21.38.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in IFV. Topsail Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust Dorsey Wright International Focus 5 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $130,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright International Focus 5 ETF by 26.7% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 14,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,000 after purchasing an additional 3,105 shares in the last quarter. Cushing Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright International Focus 5 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $406,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its stake in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright International Focus 5 ETF by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 33,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $637,000 after purchasing an additional 2,333 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co raised its position in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright International Focus 5 ETF by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co now owns 36,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $771,000 after purchasing an additional 1,162 shares during the last quarter.

The First Trust Dorsey Wright International Focus 5 ETF (IFV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an ETF-of-ETFs that tracks a momentum-driven, country\u002Fregion rotation index of international equities. The index is equal-weighted. IFV was launched on Jul 22, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

