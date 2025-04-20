Short Interest in FS Credit Opportunities Corp. (NYSE:FSCO) Expands By 47.0%

FS Credit Opportunities Corp. (NYSE:FSCO – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 453,000 shares, a growth of 47.0% from the March 15th total of 308,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,025,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s stock are short sold.

FS Credit Opportunities Price Performance

Shares of NYSE FSCO opened at $6.64 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $6.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.76. FS Credit Opportunities has a 52 week low of $5.29 and a 52 week high of $7.16.

FS Credit Opportunities Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 23rd will be paid a $0.0645 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 23rd. This represents a $0.77 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.67%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Hedge Funds Weigh In On FS Credit Opportunities

In related news, Director Keith Bethel acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $6.96 per share, for a total transaction of $34,800.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $139,200. The trade was a 33.33 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in FS Credit Opportunities by 9.5% in the first quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 286,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,018,000 after acquiring an additional 24,724 shares during the last quarter. Inscription Capital LLC acquired a new stake in FS Credit Opportunities in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,683,000. Stewardship Advisors LLC lifted its stake in FS Credit Opportunities by 150.5% in the 1st quarter. Stewardship Advisors LLC now owns 25,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,000 after purchasing an additional 15,215 shares during the last quarter. Vista Finance LLC grew its holdings in FS Credit Opportunities by 14.3% during the first quarter. Vista Finance LLC now owns 1,955,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,788,000 after purchasing an additional 244,793 shares during the period. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its position in FS Credit Opportunities by 1.4% during the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 113,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $802,000 after buying an additional 1,597 shares during the last quarter. 36.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About FS Credit Opportunities

FS Credit Opportunities Corp. is a close ended fixed income fund launched by Franklin Square Capital Partners. The fund is managed by FS Global Advisor, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe, with a strong focus on Europe and the United States. The fund seeks to invest in securities of companies that are operating across diversified sectors.

See Also

