Short Interest in FS Credit Opportunities Corp. (NYSE:FSCO) Expands By 47.0%

FS Credit Opportunities Corp. (NYSE:FSCO – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 453,000 shares, a growth of 47.0% from the March 15th total of 308,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,025,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s stock are short sold.
FS Credit Opportunities Price Performance
Shares of NYSE FSCO opened at $6.64 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $6.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.76. FS Credit Opportunities has a 52 week low of $5.29 and a 52 week high of $7.16.
FS Credit Opportunities Dividend Announcement
The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 23rd will be paid a $0.0645 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 23rd. This represents a $0.77 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.67%.
Insiders Place Their Bets
Hedge Funds Weigh In On FS Credit Opportunities
Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in FS Credit Opportunities by 9.5% in the first quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 286,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,018,000 after acquiring an additional 24,724 shares during the last quarter. Inscription Capital LLC acquired a new stake in FS Credit Opportunities in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,683,000. Stewardship Advisors LLC lifted its stake in FS Credit Opportunities by 150.5% in the 1st quarter. Stewardship Advisors LLC now owns 25,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,000 after purchasing an additional 15,215 shares during the last quarter. Vista Finance LLC grew its holdings in FS Credit Opportunities by 14.3% during the first quarter. Vista Finance LLC now owns 1,955,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,788,000 after purchasing an additional 244,793 shares during the period. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its position in FS Credit Opportunities by 1.4% during the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 113,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $802,000 after buying an additional 1,597 shares during the last quarter. 36.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About FS Credit Opportunities
FS Credit Opportunities Corp. is a close ended fixed income fund launched by Franklin Square Capital Partners. The fund is managed by FS Global Advisor, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe, with a strong focus on Europe and the United States. The fund seeks to invest in securities of companies that are operating across diversified sectors.
