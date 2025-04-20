Short Interest in Major Drilling Group International Inc. (OTCMKTS:MJDLF) Expands By 45.2%

Major Drilling Group International Inc. (OTCMKTS:MJDLF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,156,600 shares, an increase of 45.2% from the March 15th total of 796,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 25,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 44.7 days.
Major Drilling Group International Stock Performance
MJDLF opened at $5.98 on Friday. Major Drilling Group International has a 12 month low of $4.59 and a 12 month high of $7.58. The business has a 50-day moving average of $5.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.89.
Major Drilling Group International Company Profile
