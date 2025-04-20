Short Interest in Montana Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:AIRJW) Drops By 23.2%

Montana Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:AIRJW – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,300 shares, a decline of 23.2% from the March 15th total of 5,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 25,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Montana Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:AIRJW opened at $0.62 on Friday. Montana Technologies has a 52 week low of $0.38 and a 52 week high of $2.17. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $0.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.92.

Get Montana Technologies alerts:

Montana Technologies Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Further Reading

Montana Technologies Corporation operates as an atmospheric renewable energy and water harvesting technology company. It provides energy and dehumidification, evaporative cooling, and atmospheric water generation through its AirJoule technology. The company is headquartered in Ronan, Montana.

Receive News & Ratings for Montana Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Montana Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.