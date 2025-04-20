Short Interest in Montana Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:AIRJW) Drops By 23.2%

Montana Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:AIRJW – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,300 shares, a decline of 23.2% from the March 15th total of 5,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 25,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.
Montana Technologies Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:AIRJW opened at $0.62 on Friday. Montana Technologies has a 52 week low of $0.38 and a 52 week high of $2.17. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $0.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.92.
Montana Technologies Company Profile
