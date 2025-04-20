Short Interest in Valkyrie Bitcoin Miners ETF (NASDAQ:WGMI) Increases By 39.1%

Valkyrie Bitcoin Miners ETF (NASDAQ:WGMI – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 549,200 shares, an increase of 39.1% from the March 15th total of 394,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 727,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days. Approximately 6.6% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Valkyrie Bitcoin Miners ETF Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of Valkyrie Bitcoin Miners ETF stock opened at $12.04 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $15.74 and its 200-day moving average is $21.26. Valkyrie Bitcoin Miners ETF has a 12-month low of $11.09 and a 12-month high of $31.89.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FWL Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Valkyrie Bitcoin Miners ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. BOKF NA acquired a new stake in Valkyrie Bitcoin Miners ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Valkyrie Bitcoin Miners ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in Valkyrie Bitcoin Miners ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $173,000. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Valkyrie Bitcoin Miners ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $233,000. 24.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Valkyrie Bitcoin Miners ETF Company Profile

The Valkyrie Bitcoin Miners ETF (WGMI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund provides active exposure to companies that derive at least 50% of their revenue from bitcoin mining operations and/or services related to bitcoin mining. WGMI was launched on Feb 7, 2022 and is managed by Valkyrie.

