Short Interest in Willdan Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:WLDN) Increases By 45.8%

Willdan Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:WLDN – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 431,300 shares, a growth of 45.8% from the March 15th total of 295,800 shares. Approximately 3.4% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 141,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.0 days.

Insider Buying and Selling at Willdan Group

In other Willdan Group news, Director Mohammad Shahidehpour sold 2,273 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.20, for a total transaction of $89,101.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 12,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $500,466.40. This represents a 15.11 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 9.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Willdan Group alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in WLDN. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Willdan Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $15,608,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Willdan Group by 2,934.0% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 175,334 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $6,678,000 after purchasing an additional 169,555 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Willdan Group by 136.0% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 208,059 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $7,925,000 after purchasing an additional 119,888 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Willdan Group during the fourth quarter worth about $2,389,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Willdan Group by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 751,985 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $28,643,000 after buying an additional 50,262 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.29% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently commented on WLDN. StockNews.com cut shares of Willdan Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 19th. Wedbush upgraded Willdan Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 10th.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on WLDN

Willdan Group Stock Performance

Shares of Willdan Group stock opened at $38.48 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $37.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $554.42 million, a P/E ratio of 23.61 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Willdan Group has a 52 week low of $26.58 and a 52 week high of $50.00.

Willdan Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Willdan Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides professional, technical, and consulting services primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Energy, and Engineering and Consulting. The Energy segment offers comprehensive audit and surveys, program design and implementation, master planning, demand reduction, grid optimization, benchmarking analyses, design engineering, construction management, performance contracting, installation, alternative financing, measurement and verification services, and software and data analytics, as well as energy consulting and engineering, turnkey facility and infrastructure projects, and customer support services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Willdan Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Willdan Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.