Short Interest in Xenetic Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:XBIO) Declines By 22.2%

Xenetic Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:XBIO – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,500 shares, a drop of 22.2% from the March 15th total of 4,500 shares. Currently, 0.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 6,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Xenetic Biosciences Stock Down 1.1 %

Xenetic Biosciences stock opened at $2.38 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.68 million, a PE ratio of -0.90 and a beta of 2.30. Xenetic Biosciences has a twelve month low of $2.20 and a twelve month high of $5.20. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.80.

Get Xenetic Biosciences alerts:

Xenetic Biosciences (NASDAQ:XBIO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 18th. The company reported ($0.68) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.48). Xenetic Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 49.51% and a negative net margin of 161.63%. The business had revenue of $0.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.18 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Xenetic Biosciences will post -1.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Xenetic Biosciences in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Xenetic Biosciences

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Xenetic Biosciences

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Xenetic Biosciences stock. LGT Group Foundation purchased a new position in Xenetic Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:XBIO – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 11,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,000. LGT Group Foundation owned 0.71% of Xenetic Biosciences as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.12% of the company’s stock.

About Xenetic Biosciences

(Get Free Report)

Xenetic Biosciences, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company focused on progressing XCART, a personalized CAR T platform technology engineered to target patient-specific tumor neoantigens. The Company is initially advancing cell-based therapeutics targeting the unique B-cell receptor on the surface of an individual patient’s malignant tumor cells for the treatment of B-cell lymphomas.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Xenetic Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xenetic Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.