Shutterstock, Inc. (NYSE:SSTK) Shares Sold by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC decreased its stake in Shutterstock, Inc. (NYSE:SSTK – Free Report) by 10.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 202,401 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 23,900 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.58% of Shutterstock worth $6,143,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Shutterstock by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 573,128 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $20,275,000 after buying an additional 25,050 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in Shutterstock by 238.6% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 50,565 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,788,000 after acquiring an additional 35,632 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Shutterstock by 167.6% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,499 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 1,565 shares in the last quarter. Range Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Shutterstock in the 4th quarter worth about $691,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in shares of Shutterstock by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 15,413 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $545,000 after purchasing an additional 894 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.79% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on SSTK. Truist Financial lowered Shutterstock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Shutterstock in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on shares of Shutterstock from $45.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 7th. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Shutterstock in a report on Monday, January 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.33.

SSTK opened at $15.25 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.42 and a quick ratio of 0.42. Shutterstock, Inc. has a 12 month low of $14.35 and a 12 month high of $46.10. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $20.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.22. The stock has a market cap of $532.17 million, a P/E ratio of 14.95 and a beta of 1.13.

Shutterstock (NYSE:SSTK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The business services provider reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.25). The company had revenue of $250.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $254.16 million. Shutterstock had a return on equity of 20.39% and a net margin of 4.03%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.72 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Shutterstock, Inc. will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 6th were paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. This is a positive change from Shutterstock’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.66%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 6th. Shutterstock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 130.69%.

Shutterstock, Inc provides platform to connect brands and businesses to high quality content in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers image services consisting of photographs, vectors, and illustrations, which is used in visual communications, such as websites, digital and print marketing materials, corporate communications, books, publications, and others; footage services, including video clips, filmed by industry experts and cinema grade video effects in HD and 4K formats that are integrated into websites, social media, marketing campaigns, and cinematic productions; and music services comprising music tracks and sound effects, which are used to complement images and footage.

