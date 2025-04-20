Sidoti Csr Cuts Earnings Estimates for Kolibri Global Energy

Kolibri Global Energy Inc. (TSE:KEI – Free Report) – Analysts at Sidoti Csr decreased their Q3 2025 earnings estimates for shares of Kolibri Global Energy in a report issued on Wednesday, April 16th. Sidoti Csr analyst S. Ferazani now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.25 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.30. Sidoti Csr also issued estimates for Kolibri Global Energy’s Q4 2025 earnings at $0.29 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $0.90 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $0.19 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $0.26 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $0.31 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $0.35 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $1.11 EPS.

TSE KEI opened at C$9.86 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$246.20 million, a P/E ratio of 14.43 and a beta of 2.32. Kolibri Global Energy has a 1 year low of C$3.90 and a 1 year high of C$13.88. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$10.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$8.33.

Kolibri Global Energy Inc engages in the finding and exploiting oil, gas, and clean and sustainable energy in the United States. It sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. The company was formerly known as BNK Petroleum Inc and changed its name to Kolibri Global Energy Inc in November 2020.

