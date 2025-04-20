Sidoti Csr Issues Negative Outlook for Luxfer Earnings

Luxfer Holdings PLC (NYSE:LXFR – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Sidoti Csr cut their Q2 2025 earnings per share estimates for shares of Luxfer in a report released on Thursday, April 17th. Sidoti Csr analyst S. Ferazani now anticipates that the industrial products company will earn $0.24 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.25. The consensus estimate for Luxfer’s current full-year earnings is $0.85 per share. Sidoti Csr also issued estimates for Luxfer’s Q3 2025 earnings at $0.25 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $0.88 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $1.10 EPS.

Get Luxfer alerts:

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Luxfer from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st.

Luxfer Stock Down 2.9 %

Luxfer stock opened at $9.86 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $11.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $263.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.95. Luxfer has a 1-year low of $9.38 and a 1-year high of $15.64.

Luxfer (NYSE:LXFR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.03. Luxfer had a return on equity of 9.26% and a net margin of 2.37%. The company had revenue of $103.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $89.50 million.

Luxfer Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 7th. Investors of record on Friday, April 18th will be given a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 17th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.27%. Luxfer’s payout ratio is 76.47%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Luxfer

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Luxfer by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 220,406 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,885,000 after acquiring an additional 808 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Luxfer by 0.3% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 558,847 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,237,000 after purchasing an additional 1,413 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in Luxfer by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 44,790 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $586,000 after buying an additional 2,382 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Luxfer by 26.9% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 12,692 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $166,000 after buying an additional 2,690 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in shares of Luxfer by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 402,553 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,269,000 after buying an additional 3,200 shares in the last quarter. 90.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Luxfer Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Luxfer Holdings PLC, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and supplies high-performance materials, components, and high-pressure gas containment devices for defense and first response, healthcare, transportation, and general industrial applications. The company operates through three segments: Elektron, Gas Cylinders, and graphic Arts.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Luxfer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Luxfer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.