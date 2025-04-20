Sienna Resources (CVE:SIE) Shares Down 14.3% – Time to Sell?

Sienna Resources Inc. (CVE:SIE – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 14.3% on Friday . The company traded as low as C$0.03 and last traded at C$0.03. Approximately 2,199,714 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 388% from the average daily volume of 450,661 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.04.
The stock has a market cap of C$5.21 million, a P/E ratio of -2.79 and a beta of 1.47. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.03.
Sienna Resources Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mineral properties in Canada and the United States. It primarily explores for platinum, palladium, and lithium deposits. The company was formerly known as Habanero Resources Inc and changed its name to Sienna Resources Inc in January 2014.
