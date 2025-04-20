Sienna Resources (CVE:SIE) Trading Down 14.3% – Should You Sell?

Sienna Resources Inc. (CVE:SIE – Get Free Report) shares were down 14.3% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as C$0.03 and last traded at C$0.03. Approximately 2,199,714 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 388% from the average daily volume of 450,661 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.04.

Sienna Resources Price Performance

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.03. The stock has a market cap of C$5.21 million, a PE ratio of -2.79 and a beta of 1.47.

Sienna Resources Company Profile

Sienna Resources Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mineral properties in Canada and the United States. It primarily explores for platinum, palladium, and lithium deposits. The company was formerly known as Habanero Resources Inc and changed its name to Sienna Resources Inc in January 2014.

