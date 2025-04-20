SIFCO Industries (NYSE:SIF) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of SIFCO Industries (NYSE:SIF – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Saturday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

SIFCO Industries Trading Down 1.9 %

Shares of SIF opened at $2.37 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $2.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.48. SIFCO Industries has a twelve month low of $2.40 and a twelve month high of $5.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.54 million, a P/E ratio of -3.33 and a beta of 0.98.

Institutional Trading of SIFCO Industries

An institutional investor recently raised its position in SIFCO Industries stock. Minerva Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of SIFCO Industries, Inc. (NYSE:SIF – Free Report) by 10.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 466,751 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 42,862 shares during the period. SIFCO Industries makes up approximately 1.0% of Minerva Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Minerva Advisors LLC owned approximately 7.56% of SIFCO Industries worth $1,754,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 24.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SIFCO Industries Company Profile

SIFCO Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells forgings and machined components primarily for the aerospace and energy markets in North America and Europe. The company’s processes and services include forging, heat-treating, chemical processing, and machining. It also offers original equipment manufacturer and aftermarket components for aircraft and industrial gas turbine engines; steam turbine blades; structural airframe components; aircraft landing gear components; aircraft wheels and brakes; rotating components for helicopters; and commercial/industrial products.

