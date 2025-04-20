Skyline Champion Co. (NYSE:SKY) Shares Bought by Bank of Montreal Can

Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in Skyline Champion Co. (NYSE:SKY – Free Report) by 131.8% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 9,167 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,212 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Skyline Champion were worth $808,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SKY. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Skyline Champion by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $592,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Skyline Champion by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC now owns 52,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,635,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in Skyline Champion by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 5,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $442,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments Inc raised its stake in Skyline Champion by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 3,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $328,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Skyline Champion by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $506,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares in the last quarter.

Get Skyline Champion alerts:

Skyline Champion Trading Up 1.8 %

Shares of SKY opened at $81.93 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $94.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $94.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.85 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a current ratio of 2.59, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Skyline Champion Co. has a twelve month low of $64.82 and a twelve month high of $116.49.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Skyline Champion ( NYSE:SKY Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.24. Skyline Champion had a net margin of 6.80% and a return on equity of 13.80%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Skyline Champion Co. will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on SKY shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Skyline Champion from $88.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Barclays cut their price target on Skyline Champion from $106.00 to $97.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Skyline Champion currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $88.40.

Get Our Latest Analysis on SKY

Insider Activity at Skyline Champion

In other news, EVP Joseph A. Kimmell sold 4,335 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.21, for a total transaction of $451,750.35. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,411 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,107,020.31. The trade was a 9.91 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Timothy A. Burkhardt sold 3,823 shares of Skyline Champion stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.87, for a total transaction of $408,564.01. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 32,706 shares in the company, valued at $3,495,290.22. This trade represents a 10.47 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Skyline Champion Profile

(Free Report)

Skyline Champion Corporation produces and sells factory-built housing in North America. The company offers manufactured and modular homes, park models RVs, accessory dwelling units, and modular buildings for the multi-family and hospitality sectors. It builds homes under the Skyline Homes, Champion Home Builders, Genesis Homes, Athens Park Models, Dutch Housing, Atlantic Homes, Excel Homes, Homes of Merit, New Era, Redman Homes, ScotBilt Homes, Shore Park, Silvercrest, and Titan Homes brands in the United States; and Moduline and SRI Homes brand names in western Canada.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SKY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Skyline Champion Co. (NYSE:SKY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Skyline Champion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Skyline Champion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.