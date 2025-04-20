Snap (NYSE:SNAP) Price Target Cut to $8.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Snap (NYSE:SNAP – Free Report) had its target price lowered by Morgan Stanley from $10.00 to $8.00 in a report released on Thursday,Benzinga reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $16.00 price objective on shares of Snap in a research note on Monday, January 27th. BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $16.00 price target (down previously from $18.00) on shares of Snap in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Susquehanna upped their price objective on Snap from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Snap from $13.50 to $9.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on Snap from $13.50 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-four have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.60.

NYSE:SNAP opened at $7.86 on Thursday. Snap has a 52 week low of $7.08 and a 52 week high of $17.33. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $9.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.72 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 3.95, a current ratio of 3.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47.

Snap (NYSE:SNAP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.13). Snap had a negative return on equity of 25.67% and a negative net margin of 13.02%. Research analysts anticipate that Snap will post -0.3 EPS for the current year.

In other Snap news, General Counsel Michael J. O’sullivan sold 24,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.60, for a total value of $206,400.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 507,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,365,876. The trade was a 4.51 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CTO Robert C. Murphy sold 1,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.04, for a total transaction of $9,040,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 55,818,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $504,599,673.92. This trade represents a 1.76 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,356,523 shares of company stock valued at $12,710,077 over the last quarter. 22.68% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SNAP. Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in Snap by 38.9% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 84,137,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $906,161,000 after acquiring an additional 23,569,522 shares during the period. SRS Investment Management LLC grew its position in Snap by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. SRS Investment Management LLC now owns 73,723,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $793,998,000 after buying an additional 1,001,632 shares during the period. Capital International Investors purchased a new position in Snap in the fourth quarter valued at about $422,049,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Snap by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,831,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,078,000 after acquiring an additional 134,017 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC grew its holdings in shares of Snap by 13.3% in the 4th quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 7,075,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,201,000 after acquiring an additional 828,285 shares during the period. 47.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Snap Inc operates as a technology company in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a visual messaging application with various tabs, such as camera, visual messaging, snap map, stories, and spotlight that enable people to communicate visually through short videos and images.

