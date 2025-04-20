Snap-on’s (SNA) “Outperform” Rating Reiterated at Barrington Research

Barrington Research reiterated their outperform rating on shares of Snap-on (NYSE:SNA – Free Report) in a report released on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $350.00 target price on the stock.

SNA has been the subject of several other reports. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Snap-on from $358.00 to $349.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 15th. Longbow Research upgraded shares of Snap-on from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $400.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, March 31st. Finally, Tigress Financial raised their price target on shares of Snap-on from $385.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $355.67.

Snap-on Price Performance

Shares of NYSE SNA opened at $305.16 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $331.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $338.00. The company has a quick ratio of 3.17, a current ratio of 4.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.84. Snap-on has a 52 week low of $252.98 and a 52 week high of $373.90.

Snap-on (NYSE:SNA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 17th. The company reported $4.51 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.81 by ($0.30). The business had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. Snap-on had a net margin of 21.71% and a return on equity of 19.20%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $4.91 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Snap-on will post 19.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Snap-on Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 10th. Investors of record on Monday, February 24th were given a dividend of $2.14 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 24th. This represents a $8.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.81%. Snap-on’s payout ratio is currently 43.90%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Snap-on news, CFO Aldo John Pagliari sold 6,860 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $339.05, for a total value of $2,325,883.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 107,096 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,310,898.80. This trade represents a 6.02 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Nicholas T. Pinchuk sold 22,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.32, for a total value of $7,611,764.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 793,932 shares in the company, valued at approximately $266,221,278.24. The trade was a 2.78 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 36,011 shares of company stock worth $12,116,859 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Snap-on

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Snap-on by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,404,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,174,233,000 after buying an additional 19,328 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Snap-on by 29.2% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,819,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $617,651,000 after purchasing an additional 411,317 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Snap-on by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,806,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $613,195,000 after purchasing an additional 77,486 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Snap-on by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,641,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $556,022,000 after buying an additional 27,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in Snap-on by 12.8% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,128,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $384,813,000 after buying an additional 127,859 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.88% of the company’s stock.

About Snap-on

(Get Free Report)

Snap-on Incorporated manufactures and markets tools, equipment, diagnostics, and repair information and systems solutions for professional users worldwide. It operates through Commercial & Industrial Group, Snap-on Tools Group, Repair Systems & Information Group, and Financial Services segments.

Featured Articles

