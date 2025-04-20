SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI) Trading Up 3% – What’s Next?

Shares of SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI – Get Free Report) were up 3% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $11.05 and last traded at $10.98. Approximately 46,704,309 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 1% from the average daily volume of 46,149,491 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.66.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Dbs Bank upgraded shares of SoFi Technologies to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued an “underperform” rating and set a $8.00 price objective (up previously from $7.00) on shares of SoFi Technologies in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. UBS Group upped their price target on SoFi Technologies from $10.50 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Citigroup raised their price objective on SoFi Technologies from $12.50 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of SoFi Technologies in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.50.

SoFi Technologies Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company has a market cap of $12.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.86. The company’s 50-day moving average is $12.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.52.

SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 27th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.01. SoFi Technologies had a return on equity of 3.82% and a net margin of 18.64%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.04 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that SoFi Technologies, Inc. will post 0.26 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at SoFi Technologies

In other SoFi Technologies news, CTO Jeremy Rishel sold 68,625 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.64, for a total transaction of $867,420.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 655,118 shares in the company, valued at $8,280,691.52. This represents a 9.48 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Kelli Keough sold 11,181 shares of SoFi Technologies stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.72, for a total value of $142,222.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 226,210 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,877,391.20. This trade represents a 4.71 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 97,905 shares of company stock valued at $1,308,075 over the last three months. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of SoFi Technologies

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new position in shares of SoFi Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $299,980,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in SoFi Technologies by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 98,337,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,514,390,000 after acquiring an additional 8,898,879 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of SoFi Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $103,678,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SoFi Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $75,139,000. Finally, Amundi raised its stake in SoFi Technologies by 58,176.3% in the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 2,705,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,360,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700,543 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 38.43% of the company’s stock.

SoFi Technologies Company Profile

SoFi Technologies, Inc provides various financial services in the United States, Latin America, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Lending, Technology Platform, and Financial Services. The company offers lending and financial services and products that allows its members to borrow, save, spend, invest, and protect money.

