Solventum Co. (NYSE:SOLV) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Solventum Co. (NYSE:SOLV – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the ten research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $79.86.
Several research firms have recently weighed in on SOLV. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Solventum from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Solventum from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Solventum from $63.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Solventum from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Solventum from $70.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 3rd.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Modus Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Solventum during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Clarity Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Solventum during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Solventum during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Raiffeisen Bank International AG purchased a new position in Solventum in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Crews Bank & Trust bought a new stake in shares of Solventum during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000.
Solventum Corporation, a healthcare company, engages in the developing, manufacturing, and commercializing a portfolio of solutions to address critical customer and patient needs. It operates through four segments: Medsurg, Dental Solutions, Health Information Systems, and Purification and Filtration.
