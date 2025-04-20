S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) Price Target Cut to $607.00 by Analysts at Wells Fargo & Company

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report) had its price target decreased by Wells Fargo & Company from $633.00 to $607.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday,Benzinga reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the business services provider’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $610.00 to $640.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Mizuho started coverage on S&P Global in a report on Wednesday, March 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $599.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded S&P Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of S&P Global from $599.00 to $608.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $576.00 to $590.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $591.86.

S&P Global Stock Performance

Shares of SPGI opened at $462.55 on Thursday. S&P Global has a 12 month low of $407.69 and a 12 month high of $545.39. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $499.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $504.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm has a market cap of $145.17 billion, a PE ratio of 37.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.26.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The business services provider reported $3.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.41 by $0.36. S&P Global had a return on equity of 14.33% and a net margin of 27.12%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.13 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that S&P Global will post 17.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

S&P Global Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 26th were given a dividend of $0.96 per share. This is a positive change from S&P Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.91. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 26th. This represents a $3.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.83%. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.09%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On S&P Global

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPGI. Minot DeBlois Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of S&P Global during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Anderson Financial Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in S&P Global in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Human Investing LLC purchased a new stake in S&P Global during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Noble Wealth Management PBC acquired a new position in shares of S&P Global during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. lifted its position in shares of S&P Global by 131.0% in the fourth quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 67 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.17% of the company’s stock.

S&P Global Company Profile

S&P Global, Inc engages in the provision of transparent and independent ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. It operates through the following segments: Market Intelligence, Ratings, Commodity Insights, Mobility, Indices, and Engineering Solutions.

